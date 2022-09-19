DnB Asset Management AS Sells 6,949 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,949 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $53.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $52.56 and a one year high of $85.16. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.26%.

DD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

