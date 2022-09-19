DnB Asset Management AS Sells 854 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 281,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,327,000 after buying an additional 8,548 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 32,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,861,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,789,000 after buying an additional 25,314 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WY. Raymond James cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Argus downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

NYSE WY opened at $30.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

