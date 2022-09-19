DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Purchased by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 0.9% during the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 35,855,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,901,000 after acquiring an additional 307,693 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,637 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in DoorDash by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,236,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,394,000 after purchasing an additional 229,899 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,101,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,634,000 after buying an additional 1,296,144 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,252,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,733,000 after buying an additional 791,912 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Stock Down 8.2 %

NYSE DASH opened at $59.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 1.24. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.60 and a 52-week high of $257.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

DASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DoorDash from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.70.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $826,588.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 259,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,582,736.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $826,588.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 259,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,582,736.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $46,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 167,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,470,955.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,034 shares of company stock worth $8,462,412 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

