Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Shares Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,596,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,564 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $39,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DNB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $14.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.74. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Dun & Bradstreet Cuts Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.92 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -333.28%.

Insider Activity at Dun & Bradstreet

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 7,871,685 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $108,707,969.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,406,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,411,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 100,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $1,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 7,871,685 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $108,707,969.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,406,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,411,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,329,350 shares of company stock worth $128,730,097. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

