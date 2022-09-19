Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 454 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,625,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,689,771 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,354,923,000 after buying an additional 125,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,954,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $521.02 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $529.29 and its 200 day moving average is $511.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,086,185 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Argus upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.65.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

