E&G Advisors LP Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

E&G Advisors LP reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,553 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.1% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $244.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.