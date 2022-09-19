Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,690 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,245,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,754,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,442 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,461,967,000 after buying an additional 146,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,311,000 after buying an additional 303,487 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $558,176,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR stock opened at $78.21 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $100.47. The company has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

