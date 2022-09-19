Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.60.

ENFN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Enfusion from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Enfusion to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Enfusion from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get Enfusion alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth about $13,118,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,474,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,481,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enfusion by 8.8% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,750,000 after buying an additional 131,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 8.5% in the first quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 638,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after buying an additional 49,954 shares during the period. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enfusion Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ENFN opened at $12.51 on Monday. Enfusion has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $23.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average is $11.93.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Enfusion had a negative net margin of 228.22% and a negative return on equity of 345.65%. The business had revenue of $36.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 million. As a group, analysts predict that Enfusion will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enfusion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.