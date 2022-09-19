Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.60.
ENFN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Enfusion from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Enfusion to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Enfusion from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth about $13,118,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,474,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,481,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enfusion by 8.8% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,750,000 after buying an additional 131,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 8.5% in the first quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 638,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after buying an additional 49,954 shares during the period. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Enfusion Stock Down 0.5 %
Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Enfusion had a negative net margin of 228.22% and a negative return on equity of 345.65%. The business had revenue of $36.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 million. As a group, analysts predict that Enfusion will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Enfusion Company Profile
Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
