Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $7.86 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,584 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.6% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $244.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.85. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.



