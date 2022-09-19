First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 174,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,279 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $8,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 35.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 443,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,456,000 after buying an additional 115,314 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 78.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 16.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 527,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,663,000 after buying an additional 75,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FR opened at $50.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.95. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.79 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.05.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.55 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.25% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 50.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on FR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

