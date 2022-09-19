Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 242.7% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,706 shares of company stock worth $5,366,896. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

NASDAQ FISV opened at $103.61 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $111.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.35.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.54.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.