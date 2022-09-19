FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 150 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.9% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.
NYSE V opened at $193.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $236.96.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
