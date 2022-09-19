FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 150 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.9% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the second quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 236,492 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $46,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc raised its stake in shares of Visa by 8.4% in the second quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 17,555 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 39.0% in the second quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 14,651 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 31.3% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Macquarie decreased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Shares of V opened at $193.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.32. The stock has a market cap of $365.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $236.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

