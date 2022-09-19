FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000. Chevron makes up 0.9% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $156.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.41. The company has a market cap of $307.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $93.31 and a 52 week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.4 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

