Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 816 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

Unity Software Trading Down 6.6 %

In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $300,657.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 252,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,608,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $300,657.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 252,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,608,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $29,225.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 219,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,367 shares of company stock worth $1,229,421 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $35.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.16. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Software

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.