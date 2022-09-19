Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadiz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Cadiz by 211.3% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cadiz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cadiz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadiz in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadiz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Shares of Cadiz stock opened at $3.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. Cadiz Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $9.01.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

