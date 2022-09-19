Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,478 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter worth $29,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1,261.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

MAR opened at $154.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.18.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Marriott International to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

