Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 18,300 PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 1st quarter worth $250,000.

Get PetIQ alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

PetIQ Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PetIQ stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.54. PetIQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.50.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $252.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.28 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About PetIQ

(Get Rating)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.