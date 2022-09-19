Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 346,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,523,000 after purchasing an additional 107,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,349 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,129 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $233.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.14. The company has a market cap of $97.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 59.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ADP. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.92.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

