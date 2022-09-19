Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 64.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBM. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.18.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $127.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.98. The stock has a market cap of $114.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

