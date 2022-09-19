Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,057 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,378,075 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,241,909,000 after buying an additional 1,413,155 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,734,958 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $300,054,000 after buying an additional 100,219 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 138,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,805,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,058,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $67,094,000 after buying an additional 348,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $43.30 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

