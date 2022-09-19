Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,930 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 28,186,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,524 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7,276.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,033,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,885 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 6,250,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,409 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,525.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,301,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,859 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,383,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $23.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.37. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $29.33.

