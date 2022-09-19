Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,737 Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,259,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,487,000 after purchasing an additional 587,321 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 14.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,457,000 after purchasing an additional 839,449 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,575,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,519,000 after purchasing an additional 58,808 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,640,000 after purchasing an additional 60,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 12.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,609,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,321,000 after purchasing an additional 182,711 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $13.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.41. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -189.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.06%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -2,285.71%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

