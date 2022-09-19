Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,424 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,475,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 14,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.38.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $113.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.40. The company has a market cap of $84.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

