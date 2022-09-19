Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $125,000 Stock Holdings in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FUBO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on fuboTV from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on fuboTV from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.46.

fuboTV Price Performance

fuboTV stock opened at $4.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $826.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 3.26. fuboTV Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.22.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $221.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.02 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 55.63%. Analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

fuboTV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

