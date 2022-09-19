Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,349 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $308.05 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $296.39 and a 12 month high of $369.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $322.51 and its 200-day moving average is $326.93.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

