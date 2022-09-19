Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $223,000 Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,364 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,897,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,001,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,581,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,239,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,869 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,566 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,854,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,947,366 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 3.9 %

HBAN stock opened at $13.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,582.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Torgow acquired 19,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More

