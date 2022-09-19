Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $274,000 Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Investment House LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC now owns 14,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:FSK opened at $20.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.33.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.79 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.38%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.09%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

