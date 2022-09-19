Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $300,000 Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Affirm by 540.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Affirm by 484.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $22.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 3.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.85. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $176.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 11.87 and a quick ratio of 11.87.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20). Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Affirm to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group increased their price target on Affirm from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Affirm from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Affirm from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.83.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

