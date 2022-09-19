Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $335,000 Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 529.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

Shares of IDXX opened at $342.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $373.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.16. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.50 and a 52 week high of $689.95.

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.