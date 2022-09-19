Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.59 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,874.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,672 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,733 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $123.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

