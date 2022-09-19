Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.71.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $100.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.86. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

