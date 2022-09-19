Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

DVY stock opened at $118.33 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $112.29 and a 1 year high of $133.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.43 and a 200 day moving average of $123.70.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

