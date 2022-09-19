Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 3,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Texas Instruments by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

TXN stock opened at $165.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $151.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

