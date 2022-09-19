Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PayPal to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on PayPal from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.93.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $94.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.21 and its 200 day moving average is $90.75. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $282.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.