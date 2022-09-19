Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $153,000 in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,773,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,019,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $357,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,830 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 13,087,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $194,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,195 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,689 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE HBI opened at $8.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $19.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. CL King cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,472.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,080. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,600 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Further Reading

