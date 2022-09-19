Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 97,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $98.40 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $114.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.28.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

