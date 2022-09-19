Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 519.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 25,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at $1,289,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DAPR stock opened at $29.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.33. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $31.97.

