Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,075 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,253,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,972,000 after purchasing an additional 59,349 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $115,582,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BLV opened at $75.75 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.38 and a 52 week high of $106.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.78.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.