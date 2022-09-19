Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 197 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,705,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442,067 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $22,673,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $80,196,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,124,000 after buying an additional 962,918 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,205,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,768,000 after purchasing an additional 689,882 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $67.69 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $85.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

