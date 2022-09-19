Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 271 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its holdings in DocuSign by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in DocuSign by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. William Blair lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.75.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $56.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $288.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.41.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

