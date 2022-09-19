Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 467 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,688 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 30,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,083,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.73.

Insider Activity

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

BK opened at $43.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.78 and a one year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Further Reading

