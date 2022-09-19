Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 8,720 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 2,294.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,720 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Shopify by 86,911.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,238,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,756 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $1,578,341,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,012,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,036,179,000 after purchasing an additional 906,250 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,438,160,000 after buying an additional 724,767 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Shopify by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,146,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $775,818,000 after buying an additional 577,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP opened at $31.73 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $176.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

