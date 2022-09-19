Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,401 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.22.

UNP stock opened at $212.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.84. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $132.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

