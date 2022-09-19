Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,106 iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,537,000 after purchasing an additional 40,354 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 60,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,382 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $238.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.82 and a 200-day moving average of $248.48. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

