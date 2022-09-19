Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 21,000 Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,935 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 265.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,419,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,596 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TELL opened at $3.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.93. Tellurian Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 2.15.

TELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

