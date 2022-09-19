Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,402 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,554 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.7% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $114,214,000 after purchasing an additional 381,507 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 72,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,729,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1,295.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 43,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 40,588 shares during the period. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $150.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.52.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

