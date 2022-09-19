Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DKNG. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 21,316.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital raised shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

Shares of DKNG opened at $18.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.46. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $60.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

