Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 2,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 7,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,890,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management now owns 3,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,046,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Alphabet to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.41.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $102.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.84. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.94 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

