Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 207 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $53.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.81 and its 200 day moving average is $59.28. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $78.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

